AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is under pressure at September lows, sub-0.6760 level

AUD/USD is trading down this Wednesday as the Greenback is up across the board.

The market is challenging the 0.6740 support level.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The USD is up on political news in the United States.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The Aussie is challenging the 0.6740 support while below the main SMAs. A break below the support can lead to a move down to 0.6720 and 0.6680 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 0.6760 and 0.6780 price levels.

Additional key levels