AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is under pressure at September lows, sub-0.6760 level

  • AUD/USD is trading down this Wednesday as the Greenback is up across the board. 
  • The market is challenging the 0.6740 support level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is trading a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The USD is up on political news in the United States. 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is challenging the 0.6740 support while below the main SMAs. A break below the support can lead to a move down to 0.6720 and 0.6680 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 0.6760 and 0.6780 price levels. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6749
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 0.6799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6807
Daily SMA50 0.6829
Daily SMA100 0.6889
Daily SMA200 0.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6806
Previous Daily Low 0.6764
Previous Weekly High 0.6885
Previous Weekly Low 0.6759
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.679
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.678
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6774
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6748
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6732
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6832
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6857

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

