AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie is trading near daily lows, sub-0.6740 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD gave back its earlier gains as the Greenback is up across the board.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6720 support. 
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. A break below the 0.6720 support level can lead to a move down to the 0.6700 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, resistances are seen at the 0.6751 and 0.6780 levels. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6731
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6733
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6791
Daily SMA50 0.6784
Daily SMA100 0.6872
Daily SMA200 0.6986
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6771
Previous Daily Low 0.6729
Previous Weekly High 0.6776
Previous Weekly Low 0.667
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6755
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6718
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6676
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.676
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6786
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6802

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at three-day lows around 1.0950

EUR/USD at three-day lows around 1.0950

The EUR/USD pair is trading at its lowest for this week, with the greenback recovering ground amid a better perception of risk, weak data elsewhere.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD dips below 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism

GBP/USD is falling below 1.22 as British sources see Brexit talks collapsing this week, blaming Ireland for refusing to talk. According to 10 Downing Street, Merkel's new position in a call with Johnson has made a deal "impossible."

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens

USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens

The US government will blacklist more Chinese companies from purchasing American goods. Japanese data surprised to the upside, although the economic outlook remains sour. USD/JPY holding above the 106.90 support, short-term neutral.

USD/JPY News

Gold sticks to gains above $1,500 on risk aversion

Gold sticks to gains above $1,500 on risk aversion

After losing more than $15 on Monday, the troy ounce of the precious metal recovered its losses on Tuesday as the dismal market mood allowed safe-havens to find demand.

Gold News

Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears

Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears

Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and confirms the bullish momentum. Pessimistic headlines appear on Bitcoin serves as a classic contrarian indicator. XRP has a chance to return to its glory days.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures