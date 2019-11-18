AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie holds above the 0.6800 handle

  • The Aussie is trading quietly just above the 0.6800 handle as the London session comes to an end. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6794 support level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading in a downtrend below the 50, 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily chart. This Monday the Aussie is trapped in a tight range above  the 0.6800 handle.
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is trading off the November low just above the 0.6800 handle and below its main SMAs. To resume the bear trend, bears need to overcome the 0.6809 and 0.6794 support levels. Further down, support is seen at the 0.6773 and 0.6738 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 0.6834 and 0.6868 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6816
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6859
Daily SMA50 0.6817
Daily SMA100 0.6842
Daily SMA200 0.6939
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6818
Previous Daily Low 0.678
Previous Weekly High 0.6866
Previous Weekly Low 0.6769
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6795
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6791
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6767
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6753
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6867

 

 

