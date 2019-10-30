AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie holding at October highs ahead of the Fed

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is trading near daily highs ahead do the all-important Fed’s decision at 18:00 GMT. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6870 resistance level.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily chart. The market will take its cues from the Fed’s interest rate decision at 18:00 GMT, which is going to be followed by a press conference. 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The spot is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However, bulls need to overcome the 0.6870 resistance to reach new October highs near 0.6895 and 0.6950 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support is seen at the 0.6850, 0.6833, and down to the 0.6809 price level.  
  

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.687
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6792
Daily SMA50 0.679
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6959
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6872
Previous Daily Low 0.6834
Previous Weekly High 0.6884
Previous Weekly Low 0.6808
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6858
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6842
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6819
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6804
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.688
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6895
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6917

 

 

