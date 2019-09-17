AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie erasing RBA-inspired losses

By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is erasing the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) inspired losses.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6874 resistance.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, this month the market has been rebounding sharply.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
After a brief dip to the 0.6827 support, the Aussie is rebounding and trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. The Aussie will need a daily close above the 0.6874 resistance to open the doors towards the 0.6900 and 0.6930 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading near daily highs below the 0.6874 resistance and the 200 SMA. Immediate support is seen at the 0.6848 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6865
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6796
Daily SMA50 0.6851
Daily SMA100 0.6902
Daily SMA200 0.7012
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6885
Previous Daily Low 0.6853
Previous Weekly High 0.6895
Previous Weekly Low 0.6837
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.685
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6835
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6818
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6882
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6899
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6914

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

