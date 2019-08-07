AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie erases daily losses after hitting a new 2019 low

  • The Aussie reached a new 2019 low at the 0.6676 level this Wednesday. 
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at the 0.6761 and 0.6785 resistances.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is recovering some ground after hitting a new multi-month low at the 0.6676 level.
 
 

 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a strong bear trend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is reversing up and testing the key 0.6761 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is pulling back up as the market is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs. A break above 0.6761 resistance an lead to 0.6785 and the 0.6800 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, bears need to break below 0.6740 and 0.6715 on the way down.
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6758
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6758
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6937
Daily SMA50 0.6947
Daily SMA100 0.6995
Daily SMA200 0.7078
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6802
Previous Daily Low 0.675
Previous Weekly High 0.6917
Previous Weekly Low 0.6763
Previous Monthly High 0.7082
Previous Monthly Low 0.6832
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6782
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6718
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6686
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.679
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6842

 

 

