AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie erases daily losses after hitting a new 2019 low

The market is pulling back up as the market is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs. A break above 0.6761 resistance an lead to 0.6785 and the 0.6800 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, bears need to break below 0.6740 and 0.6715 on the way down.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.