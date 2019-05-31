AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie dwelling in a 30-pip range all week long

AUD/USD has been trading in a 30-pip range the all week.

The market can essentially break in either direction of the range.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).



AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is pinched between the 100 and 200 SMAs above the 0.6900 handle.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart



The Aussie is trading above 0.6900 support. Buyers need a break above 0.6930 to reach 0.6960 while sellers need a break below 0.6900 to reach 0.6880.



Additional key levels