AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie clings to one-month highs, trading above 0.6865 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is breaking above last week’s highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6894 resistance.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the bulls have been advancing strongly last week and are challenging the 50 SMA.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs) suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. The buyers want to extend the uptrend towards 0.6894, 0.6908 and 0.6930, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is under bullish pressure as AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute time-frame. Immediate supports can be seen at 0.6865, 0.6844 and 0.6822, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6873
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 0.6844
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6767
Daily SMA50 0.6866
Daily SMA100 0.6914
Daily SMA200 0.7024
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6862
Previous Daily Low 0.6806
Previous Weekly High 0.6862
Previous Weekly Low 0.6687
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6841
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6827
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6812
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6781
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6868
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6924

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050

EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1050

The American dollar is under pressure at the beginning of the week, helping EUR/USD to extend gains beyond 1.1050. Comments from US Mnuchin and German Ministry mulling for the creation of a “shadow budget” lending support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits six-week highs above 1.2350 on renewed Brexit optimism

GBP/USD hits six-week highs above 1.2350 on renewed Brexit optimism

GBP/USD hits fresh six-week tops above 1.2350 on upbeat UK GDP and fresh Brexit optimism, fuelled by PM Johnson's comments.  Johnson said they have "an abundance" of proposals to break Brexit impasse on the Irish backstop. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: consolidation continues ahead of a catalyst

USD/JPY: consolidation continues ahead of a catalyst

Upbeat market mood keeps the yen out of the market´s favor. Japanese data came in as expected, failed to trigger relevant moves. USD/JPY with the risk skewed to the upside needs to surpass 107.45.

USD/JPY News

Gold clings to modest daily gains, just above $1510 level

Gold clings to modest daily gains, just above $1510 level

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above $1510 level.

Gold News

A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves

A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves

Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures