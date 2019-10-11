AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie clings to daily gains near 0.6800 after the London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The risk-on sentiment boosts AUD/USD to the 0.6800 handle.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6815 resistance.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart. The risk-on mood is boosting the AUD. 
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The AUD/USD exchange rate is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. The market is challenging the 0.6815 resistance. A break above the level can see the Aussie going up to the 0.6847 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at the 0.6790, 0.6776 and 0.6741 price levels. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6803
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 0.6761
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6772
Daily SMA50 0.6778
Daily SMA100 0.6867
Daily SMA200 0.6981
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6775
Previous Daily Low 0.6709
Previous Weekly High 0.6776
Previous Weekly Low 0.667
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6734
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6682
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6656
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6788
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6854

 

 

