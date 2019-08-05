AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie challenging 0.6780 resistance post-ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

  • AUD/USD is bouncing from the new 2019 low established this Monday.
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at 0.6780 and the 0.6828 resistances. 
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data disappoint and weigh on the dollar as the July reading is at 53.7 vs. 55.5 forecast by analysts.
 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is correcting up after reaching a new 2019 low at the 0.6747 level this Monday. 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a steep bear trend below its main SMAs. Sellers want to break below 0.6761 support to reach the 0.6740 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is bouncing from the new 2019 as bulls are challenging 0.6780 resistance. A break above the level resistance can lead to the 0.6828 resistance on the way up. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6775
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 0.6802
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6957
Daily SMA50 0.6953
Daily SMA100 0.7002
Daily SMA200 0.7081
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.682
Previous Daily Low 0.6763
Previous Weekly High 0.6917
Previous Weekly Low 0.6763
Previous Monthly High 0.7082
Previous Monthly Low 0.6832
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6798
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6785
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.677
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6713
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6827
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6884

 

 

