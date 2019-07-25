AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie challenges daily lows near 0.6952 level

AUD/USD is challenging the daily lows near 0.6952 support.

The levels to beat for bears can be seen near 0.6952 and 0.6927.



AUD/USD daily chart



The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 0.7000 handle and its 100/200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is testing 0.6958 near the 50 SMA.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart





AUD/USD is challenging the 0.6952 support below the 200 SMA. Bears want to break below 0.6952 to reach 0.6927 and 0.6910 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



AUD/USD 30-minute chart





AUD/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances can be seen near 0.6960, 0.6980 and 0.6996 levels.



Additional key levels



