AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie at weekly highs facing 0.7000 resistance

The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) sent the greenback down as the US only added 75k jobs vs. 185k forecast.

AUD/USD is challenging the critical 0.7000 figure.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).



AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is trading just above the 0.7000 figure and its main SMAs.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart



AUD/USD is trading at its daily highs above the main SMAs. A daily close above 0.7000 would be seen as bullish and potentially open the doors to 0.7030 and 0.7050 resistances. Immediate support is at 0.7000 and 0.6960.

Additional key levels