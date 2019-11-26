AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie approaching the November lows, trading sub-0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The aussie remains under pressure in the New York session.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 0.6773 support.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The aussie is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily time frame chart. The market is grinding lower, challenging last week’s lows below the 0.6800 figure.
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market remains under heavy pressure as it is approaching the November lows. The market is trying to break below the 0.6773 (swing low), a successful breakdown below it can drive the market down to the 0.6740 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading below a downward sloping 100/200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistances can be seen at the 0.6795 and 0.6810 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6781
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.6778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6845
Daily SMA50 0.6808
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.68
Previous Daily Low 0.6767
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.678
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6787
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6829

 

 

