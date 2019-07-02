AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie advances to daily highs and challenges the 0.7000 figure

AUD/USD is trading at daily highs and challenging the 0.7000 figure.

To the upside, resistances are seen at 0.7015 and 0.7028.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is rebounding from the 50 SMA.



AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The Aussie is testing the 0.7000 figure as the market trades above its main SMAs. If the market breaks above 0.7000 the next resistances might be located near 0.7015 and 0.7028, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. If the market is unable to break above the 0.7000 figure, the market could retrace towards 0.6980 and 0.6960 support.



Additional key levels