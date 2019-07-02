AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie advances to daily highs and challenges the 0.7000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trading at daily highs and challenging the 0.7000 figure.
  • To the upside, resistances are seen at 0.7015 and 0.7028.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is rebounding from the 50 SMA.


AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The Aussie is testing the 0.7000 figure as the market trades above its main SMAs. If the market breaks above 0.7000 the next resistances might be located near 0.7015 and 0.7028, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. If the market is unable to break above the 0.7000 figure, the market could retrace towards 0.6980 and 0.6960 support.


Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6999
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.6964
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6947
Daily SMA50 0.6958
Daily SMA100 0.7035
Daily SMA200 0.7101
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7035
Previous Daily Low 0.6955
Previous Weekly High 0.7026
Previous Weekly Low 0.6926
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6986
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7005
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6854
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7015
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7065
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7095

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

