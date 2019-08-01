AUD/USD technical analysis: AUD keeps bleeding and at lowest since flash crash

AUD/USD has broken the 0.6832 lows and bears can now target the 127.2% Fibo ext. at 0.6760 ahead of the 0.6738 January 2019 low and 0.6725, the 2016-2019 support line. A Fibo retracement opens the 23.6% in the 0.6880s. "Rallies will find initial resistance at 0.6953 55 day ma ahead of very tough band of resistance , namely .7060/84. This is the location of the 200 day ma and the 8-month downtrend," analysts at Commerzbank said.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.