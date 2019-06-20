AUD/USD technical analysis: 4H 50MA caps immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Near-term moving average limits the pair’s recovery towards the key MA confluence.
  • RSI also portray less support for additional upside.

Despite its gradual recoveries from 0.6831, the AUD/USD pair is still to cross 50-bar moving average as it trades near 0.6895 amid initial Asian session on Thursday.

On the break of 0.6906 figure comprising 50-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart (4H 50MA), the pair can rush towards confronting 0.6931/33 resistance-confluence that includes 100 and 200 moving averages (MAs).

During the quote’s additional upside past-0.6933, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of mid-April to early-June decline, at 0.6975, followed by 9-week old descending trend-line around 0.6979/80, seems key resistances to watch.

Meanwhile, 0.6860 and 0.6830 act as nearby supports for the pair ahead of shifting the spotlight to 0.6800 round-figure.

It should also be noted that 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) is gradually rising towards the overbought territory and might compress further upside.

AUD/USD 4-Hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6894
Today Daily Change 14 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 0.688
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.693
Daily SMA50 0.6988
Daily SMA100 0.7051
Daily SMA200 0.7111
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.691
Previous Daily Low 0.6854
Previous Weekly High 0.7009
Previous Weekly Low 0.6861
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6889
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6876
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6853
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6826
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6798
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6937
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6964

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

