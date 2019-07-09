AUD/USD technical analysis: 4H 200MA, oversold RSI conditions can trigger Aussie pullback

AUD/USD drops to 2-week low after mixed NAB data.

Oversold RSI and 4H 200MA can question further downside.

Having witnessed mixed numbers from the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence and Business Conditions data, AUD/USD slumped to a fortnight low while taking the rounds to 0.6960 during early Tuesday.

Australia’s Business Confidence lagged behind 7 prior to 2 whereas Business Conditions grew to 3 from 1 as per NAB survey data for June.

A 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) at 0.6950 acts as immediate support for the pair amid oversold levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI).

Should bears refrain from respecting 0.6950 rest-point, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of late-June to early-July increase, at 0.6940 and 0.6914 respectively, can flash on their radar ahead of highlighting June 21 low around 0.6900.

On the upside, 0.6980 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level close to 0.7000 can question the pair’s pullback whereas current month high around 0.7050 could please buyers afterward.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected