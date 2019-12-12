AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 200-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci on buyer’s radar

AUD/USD trades above five-month-old falling trend line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Price-positive RSI indicates further upside to 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

The immediate rising support line can restrict the pair’s pullback moves.

AUD/USD takes the bids to 0.6880 during the pre-European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair maintains the break of descending trend line since July 19 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-October moves.

Other than the successful break of resistance confluence, now support, normal conditions of 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) also favor the continuation of pair’s rise.

As a result, buyers can look towards 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, around 0.6910 and 0.6930 respectively, during additional north-run.

Meanwhile, pair’s daily closing beyond 0.6877/75 confluence can trigger fresh pullbacks to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.6830.

However, an upward sloping trend line since November 29, at 0.6810, will confine the quote’s additional downside below 0.6830.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish