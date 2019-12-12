AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 200-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci on buyer’s radar

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD trades above five-month-old falling trend line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Price-positive RSI indicates further upside to 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • The immediate rising support line can restrict the pair’s pullback moves.

AUD/USD takes the bids to 0.6880 during the pre-European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair maintains the break of descending trend line since July 19 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-October moves.

Other than the successful break of resistance confluence, now support, normal conditions of 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) also favor the continuation of pair’s rise.

As a result, buyers can look towards 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, around 0.6910 and 0.6930 respectively, during additional north-run.

Meanwhile, pair’s daily closing beyond 0.6877/75 confluence can trigger fresh pullbacks to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.6830.

However, an upward sloping trend line since November 29, at 0.6810, will confine the quote’s additional downside below 0.6830.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6882
Today Daily Change -1 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 0.6883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.681
Daily SMA50 0.682
Daily SMA100 0.6807
Daily SMA200 0.6912
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.689
Previous Daily Low 0.6804
Previous Weekly High 0.6863
Previous Weekly Low 0.6762
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6773
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6742
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6914
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6945
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

