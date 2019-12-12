AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 200-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci on buyer’s radar

- AUD/USD trades above five-month-old falling trend line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- Price-positive RSI indicates further upside to 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- The immediate rising support line can restrict the pair’s pullback moves.
AUD/USD takes the bids to 0.6880 during the pre-European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair maintains the break of descending trend line since July 19 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-October moves.
Other than the successful break of resistance confluence, now support, normal conditions of 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) also favor the continuation of pair’s rise.
As a result, buyers can look towards 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, around 0.6910 and 0.6930 respectively, during additional north-run.
Meanwhile, pair’s daily closing beyond 0.6877/75 confluence can trigger fresh pullbacks to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.6830.
However, an upward sloping trend line since November 29, at 0.6810, will confine the quote’s additional downside below 0.6830.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6882
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.6883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.681
|Daily SMA50
|0.682
|Daily SMA100
|0.6807
|Daily SMA200
|0.6912
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.689
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6804
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6863
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6742
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
