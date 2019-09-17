AUD/USD technical analysis: 0.6823/20 becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD drops to one week low.
  • Multiple highs marked during early-August, 21-day EMA can question further declines.

Following Doji candle on the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair drops to one week low, before recovering to 0.6840, ahead of Tuesday’s European session.

Although downward sloping curve of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) favors the pair’s further declines, 0.6823/20 comprising early-August highs and 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) could challenge the sellers.

In a case where prices slip beneath 0.6820, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-August south-run near 0.6800 and 0.6735 level that signifies lows marked on August 14 and 23 cam lure bears.

On the upside, a sustained break above 100-day EMA level of 0.6900, also a northside validation by July 10 low of 0.6910, becomes necessary for the bulls to target 0.7000/ confluence encompassing a downward-sloping trend-line since April and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6838
Today Daily Change -26
Today Daily Change % -0.38%
Today daily open 0.6864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6796
Daily SMA50 0.6851
Daily SMA100 0.6902
Daily SMA200 0.7012
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6885
Previous Daily Low 0.6853
Previous Weekly High 0.6895
Previous Weekly Low 0.6837
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.685
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6835
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6818
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6882
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6899
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6914

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

