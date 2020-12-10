AUD/USD targets the double Fibonacci resistance at 0.7574/0.7639 – Commerzbank

The AUD/USD pair has reached the 0.7484 July 2018 high but the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has not confirmed the new high. Nonetheless, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research, stays bullish while the aussie trades above the 20-day moving average at 0.7366 and targets the double Fibonacci resistance at 0.7574/0.7639.
Key quotes
“AUD/USD remains extremely bid despite the recent high not being confirmed by the daily RSI. The aussie reached the 0.7484 July 2018 peak and will need to close above here for another leg higher.”
“The pair stays immediately bid near term while above the 20-day ma at 0.7366.”
“We look for a move to the long-term Fibonacci retracements at 0.7574 and 0.7639. These are the break points longer term for the 2018 peak at 0.8135.”
“Below the 20-day ma lies 0.7255, the November 19 low, and the 55-day moving average at 0.7226.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
