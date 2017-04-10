AUD/USD tanks, bond yield spread breaks lower on dismal Aussie retail sales

AUD/USD tanks, bond yield spread breaks lower on dismal Aussie retail salesBy Omkar Godbole
The offered tone around the Aussie gathered pace, pushing the AUD/USD below the 1-hour 50-MA level of 0.7855 after the Aussie retail sales unexpectedly contracted by 0.6% in September.
Markets were expecting retail sales to grow 0.3%. Meanwhile, Aussie trade surplus widened to AUD 989 million, beating the estimate of AUD 850 million. Import growth stalled, while exports rose 1% m/m seasonally adjusted.
The AUD is really under pressure as the dismal retail sales print saw the Aussie-US 10-year yield spread narrow to 44.6 basis points [bps]. The yield spread chart below shows a bearish symmetrical breakdown, i.e. the spread could continue to narrow further in favor of the US dollar ...
Yield spread daily chart - Symmetrical triangle breakdown
AUD/USD Technical Levels
At press time, the currency pair was trading at 0.7834. A break below 0.7821 [38.2% Fib R of May 9 low - Sep 8 high] would expose 0.78 [zero levels] and the upward sloping 100-DMA of 0.7779. On the higher side, a move above 0.7855 [1-hour 50-MA] would open doors for re-test of 0.7864 [1-hour 200-MA] and 0.7875 [previous day's high]
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.