AUD/USD takes bull breather, rally in commodities and potential US fiscal deal favor continued ascent

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD dips 0.10% after a three-day winning streak. 
  • Copper, iron ore prices surge, favor continued gains in the AUD. 
  • The US fiscal deal could come through before the year-end, adding to bullish tone. 

AUD/USD is trading marginally lower on the day near 0.7610 at press time, having printed a 31-month high of 0.7640 on Thursday. 

The bulls look to be taking a hiatus, having engineered a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days. And while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is signaling overbought conditions and potential for consolidation/pullback, the rally in commodities and improving prospects of the US fiscal stimulus deal suggest otherwise. 

Dalian iron ore futures are trading at a near-record high, while copper prices have jumped to an eight-year high. Australia is one of the biggest exporters of both iron ore and copper. As such, the rally in iron ore and copper tends to bode well for the AUD. 

Meanwhile, the path of least resistance for the US dollar appears to be on the downside, with an additional US fiscal stimulus deal in sight and expectations for global economic recovery on potential coronavirus vaccines. 

In a boost to a deal's prospects, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes to receive the final legislative text on the deal later on Thursday, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted Thursday that stimulus talks were looking good. The lawmakers are now expected to approve stimulus before the year-end. 

A potential pullback in the stock markets poses a risk to AUD/USD's bullish outlook

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7610
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.7618
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7434
Daily SMA50 0.7279
Daily SMA100 0.7242
Daily SMA200 0.6922
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.764
Previous Daily Low 0.7566
Previous Weekly High 0.7572
Previous Weekly Low 0.7372
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7595
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7577
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7535
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7503
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.765
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7682
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7724

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

