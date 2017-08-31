AUD/USD surrenders positive data-led early gains, back around 0.79 mark

AUD/USD surrenders positive data-led early gains, back around 0.79 markBy Haresh Menghani
The AUD/USD pair reversed upbeat data-led spike to session high level of 0.7923 and refreshed session lows during the early European session, albeit has recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair caught some fresh bids during Asian session on Thursday in wake of better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing PMI and Australian private capex figures. The uptick, however, turned out to be short-lived and the pair now seems all set to extend previous session's rejection slide from the key 0.80 psychological mark.
• Australia: Private credit Lift in business extends into July – Westpac
Persistent US Dollar buying interest, backed by a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields was seen weighing on higher-yielding currencies and dragged the pair back closer to 0.7885 immediate support.
Meanwhile, the prevalent bullish sentiment around commodity space, especially copper, underpinned demand for commodity-linked currencies, including the Australian Dollar and helped limit further losses, at least for the time being.
Next in focus would be the US economic docket, featuring the release of personal income/spending data along with the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – core PCE price index and followed by Chicago PMI and pending home sales data, would now be looked upon for some fresh impetus later during the NA session.
Technical levels to watch
Weakness below 0.7885 level could get extended towards 0.7865 support (last Thursday’s low), which if broken is likely to accelerate the fall towards 50-day SMA support near the 0.7835-30 region.
On the flip side, bulls would be eyeing for a follow through momentum beyond 0.7925 level, above which the pair is likely to aim towards surpassing 0.7965 intermediate horizontal resistance and conquer the 0.80 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.