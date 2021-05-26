AUD/USD surrenders intraday gains to one-week tops, retreats to mid-0.7700s

- AUD/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround from the vicinity of the 0.7800 mark.
- A solid USD rebound from multi-month lows prompted some selling around the pair.
- Dovish Fed expectations, risk-on mood might cap the safe-haven USD and limit losses.
The AUD/USD pair surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-0.7700s during the early North American session.
The pair built on this week's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the 0.7700 mark and gained strong positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move, instead faced rejection near the 0.7800 mark amid a solid pickup in the US dollar demand.
In the absence of any fresh fundamental catalyst, a strong USD rebound from the lowest level since January could be solely attributed to some short-covering move. That said, expectations that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Various FOMC officials eased worries about runaway inflation and reiterated that any spike in prices would be temporary. This, in turn, forced investors to scale down their bets for an earlier than anticipated lift-off. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone might also act as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday. Hence, traders might take cues from a scheduled speech from the Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles. Any relevant comments over inflation, potential tapering and the Fed's monetary policy outlook will produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7752
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7765
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.776
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
