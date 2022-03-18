AUD/USD surrenders intraday gains to near two-week high, flat-lined below 0.7400

- AUD/USD struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains to a near two-week high.
- A softer risk tone helped revive demand for the safe-haven USD and capped gains.
- The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution for aggressive bullish trades.
The AUD/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early part of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 0.7380-0.7375 region.
The Australian dollar continued drawing support from rising bets for an early rate hike move by the Reserve Bank of Australia, boosted by Thursday's upbeat domestic jobs report. Apart from this, hopes that China will deliver additional stimulus to complement its promise to support the economy and stabilize the financial markets boosted antipodean currencies, including the aussie.
The combination of supporting factors pushed the AUD/USD pair to a near two-week high on Friday, though bulls struggled to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the 0.7400 mark. The lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and capped gains for the major.
The greenback was further underpinned by the Fed's hawkish outlook, indicating that it could hike rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank could start shrinking its near $9 trillion balance sheet as soon as the next meeting in May. This remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which favours the USD bulls.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair ahead of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains and an extension of this week's solid rebound from the 0.6165 region, or the monthly low.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Existing Home Sales data. The key focus, however, will remain on fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, which will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7378
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7375
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7267
|Daily SMA50
|0.7202
|Daily SMA100
|0.7218
|Daily SMA200
|0.7304
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7394
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7282
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7324
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7306
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7531
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
