- AUD/USD has plunged to near 0.7170 as the DXY rebounds firmly ahead of the US inflation.
- A higher-than-expected hawkish RBA policy has failed to keep aussie bulls at elevated levels.
- RBA’s tightening policy may trigger recession fears in the Australian economy.
The AUD/USD pair has surrendered its entire intraday gains after hitting a high of 0.7248. An impulsive buying action was displayed by the aussie bulls after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) dictated an interest rate hike by 50 basis points (bps). The asset reversed its recorded gains as investors turned cautious ahead of the US inflation and shifted their funds into the greenback.
Against the consensus of 25 bps, the RBA announced a hike by 50 bps in its Official Cash Rate (OCR). No wonder, a jumbo rate hike announced by the RBA is necessary for taming the inflationary pressures. However, the Australian payroll data for April was not much lucrative, which has triggered recession fears in the Australian economy.
The Australian labor department reported addition of 4k in April, significantly lower than the forecasts of 30k. An extreme policy tightening approach by the RBA will force the corporate to impose more filters on investment opportunities. This will lead to further slippage in the Employment Change.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its gains and has overstepped its previous two week’s high at 102.73. Uncertainty over the release of Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is supporting the DXY. A preliminary estimate for the annual US inflation is 8.2% against the prior print of 8.3%. A minor slippage in the US inflation is not going to exhaust the momentum of the DXY bulls but will bolster the odds of a consecutive jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7173
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.7192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7075
|Daily SMA50
|0.7223
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7258
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7232
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7186
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7283
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.714
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7204
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7214
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7267
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading pressured below 1.0700, licking its wounds amid resurgent US dollar demand. The safe-haven dollar capitalizes on a cautious market mood, as growth fears return amid aggressive global central banks' tightening. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.2500 even as UK PM Johnson stays
GBPUSD is keeping the red below 1.2500, as bulls fail to cheer the UK PM Boris Johnson winning the confidence vote. The renewed US dollar strength and tepid risk tone are adding to the downside in cable. UK Final Services PMI eyed.
Gold Price dribbles around mid-$1,800s amid sour sentiment, firmer USD ahead of US inflation
Gold Price struggles to recall bulls as the metal eases back to $1,840, after a failed attempt to pause a two-day downtrend. Even so, the yellow metal remains unchanged on a daily basis heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Is Vasil hard fork priced in for Cardano?
Cardano price outperformed many altcoins in the last week of May. The volatility was due to the anticipation of the Vasil hard fork. The uptrend was real and as a result, ADA has produced a bullish pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!