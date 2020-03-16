AUD/USD surrenders early recovery gains, hangs near multi-year lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD failed to capitalize on its early attempted recovery from fresh 11-year lows.
  • The prevailing risk-off mood benefitted the USD’s safe-haven status against the aussie.
  • Near-term oversold conditions might turn out to be the only factor lending some support.

The AUD/USD pair surrendered early modest recovery gains and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, below mid-0.6100s.

The pair managed to reverse an early dip to sub-0.6100 levels, or fresh 11-year lows, and rallied over 200 pips intraday in reaction to the Fed's emergency decision to slash its key interest rates to zero.

The US central bank also announced a fresh round of quantitative easing and pledged to restart buying a total of $700 billion in US Treasuries/mortgage-backed securities to shore up economic growth.

The latest move triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and weighed heavily on the US dollar, which turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some short-covering bounce.

However, bulls failed to capitalize on the attempted recovery move further beyond the 0.6300 mark amid the prevailing risk-off mood, which drove flows away from perceived riskier currencies – like the aussie.

Mounting fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continued denting the global risk sentiment, which further benefitted the USD's status as the global reserve currency and exerted some fresh pressure.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair can find any support at lower levels amid oversold conditions or continues with its bearish trajectory as investors await fresh developments around the coronavirus saga.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6135
Today Daily Change -0.0090
Today Daily Change % -1.45
Today daily open 0.6225
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.656
Daily SMA50 0.6704
Daily SMA100 0.6786
Daily SMA200 0.6819
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6326
Previous Daily Low 0.6122
Previous Weekly High 0.6686
Previous Weekly Low 0.6122
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6248
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6122
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.602
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5918
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6327
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6429
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6531

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7

EUR/USD edges higher after second shock Fed cut, ahead of G7

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, up on the day, after the Fed cut rates by 100bp to 0% in a second shock decision ahead of the market open and amid fears of a financial crisis to compound the coronavirus one. G7 and EU conference calls are scheduled for later.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil

GBP/USD trades around 1.23 amid the Fed cut, market turmoil

GBP/USD is battling 1.23, paring some of its massive losses on Friday after the Fed cut rates. The UK is taking a different approach to fighting coronavirus, by aiming for herd immunity. Additional fiscal stimulus may come.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed

Forex Today: Fed fails to down dollar with cut to 0%, stocks sink, as coronavirus rages, G7 eyed

The market mood remains damp with stocks sinking at safe-haven assets such as the dollar, yen, and gold – rising toward $1,550 – in-demand despite additional surprising action from central banks. 

Read more

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices. Broad market sell-off amid coronavirus to keep the upside in check.

Gold News

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures