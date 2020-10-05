AUD/USD surrenders early modest gains, holds steady above mid-0.7100s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD regained positive traction on Monday amid a rebound in the equity markets.
  • The intraday uptick ran out of the steam ahead of the 0.7200 mark, warranting caution.
  • The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI eyed for some impetus ahead of RBA on Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair surrendered a major part of its Asian session positive move and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the 0.7165-70 region.

The pair caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and recovered the previous day's modest losses amid a strong rebound in the equity markets. Positive news about Trump’s coronavirus infection boosted investors' confidence, which undermined the US dollar's safe-haven status and benefitted the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying and ran out of the steam ahead of the 0.7200 round-figure mark. A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, coupled with the US political uncertainty ahead of the presidential election on November 3rd helped limit any deeper losses for the greenback and capped gains for the AUD/USD pair.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro data for some impetus later during the early North American session. Monday's US economic docket highlights the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Investors also await the upcoming vice president presidential debate on Wednesday. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in driving the AUD/USD pair ahead of the latest RBA monetary policy update, scheduled to be announced during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7166
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.7161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7204
Daily SMA50 0.7208
Daily SMA100 0.7041
Daily SMA200 0.6779
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.719
Previous Daily Low 0.713
Previous Weekly High 0.721
Previous Weekly Low 0.7028
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7153
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7167
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7131
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.707
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7191
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7221
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7251

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

