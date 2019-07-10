AUD/USD surges through mid-0.6900s on Powell's prepared remarks

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Powell reiterates to act as appropriate to sustain economic growth.
  • The US bond yields tumble in reaction to dovish sounding remarks.
  • Broad-based USD weakness prompts some aggressive short-covering.

The AUD/USD pair rallied around 35-40 pips and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond mid-0.6900s in reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks.

In his prepared statement to be delivered at the semi-annual congressional testimony, reiterated that the central bank will act as appropriate to sustain the US economic growth and uncertainties since the June FOMC meeting continues to dim the economic outlook.

Powell further noted that the baseline outlook is for the US economic growth to remain solid, labor markets to stay strong and inflation to move back up to central bank's 2% target, though there is a risk that weak inflation will be persistent – more than the Fed currently anticipates.

The perceived dovish remarks revived hoped for an aggressive policy easing by the Fed, which was evident from a sharp intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and exerted some downward pressure on the US Dollar, prompting some aggressive short-covering move around the major.

Moving ahead, the question and answer session might trigger a fresh bout of volatility and produce some meaningful trading opportunities ahead of the release of June FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US trading session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6954
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.6929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6938
Daily SMA50 0.6966
Daily SMA100 0.7038
Daily SMA200 0.7105
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6977
Previous Daily Low 0.692
Previous Weekly High 0.7049
Previous Weekly Low 0.6955
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6942
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6955
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6885
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.685
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6964
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6999
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7021

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

