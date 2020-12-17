AUD/USD surges past 0.7600 mark for the first time since June 2018

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors provided a strong boost to the AUD/USD on Thursday.
  • The prevalent risk-on mood continued weighing heavily on the safe-haven USD.
  • Upbeat Australian employment details further contributed to the strong move up.

The USD selling bias picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the AUD/USD pair further beyond the 0.7600 mark for the first time since June 2018.

The pair gained some strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday and has now rallied around 120 pips from weekly lows, around the key 0.7500 psychological mark. The upbeat market mood continued weighing on the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving flows towards the perceived riskier aussie.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the recent optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal. Apart from this, prospects for additional US fiscal stimulus and dovish FOMC statement on Wednesday further aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the greenback.

On the other hand, the Australian dollar got an additional boost from an unexpected fall in the domestic unemployment rate to 6.8% in November from 7.0% previous. Adding to this, the number of people employed jumped more-than-expected, by 90K during the reported month and forced investors to scale back expectations for an immediate easing by the RBA.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained move beyond the 0.7600 round-figure mark. Hence, it remains to be seen if the ongoing momentum marks a fresh bullish breakout or turns out to be a stop run amid slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7625
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.71
Today daily open 0.7571
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7418
Daily SMA50 0.727
Daily SMA100 0.7238
Daily SMA200 0.6915
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.758
Previous Daily Low 0.7538
Previous Weekly High 0.7572
Previous Weekly Low 0.7372
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7564
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7554
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7546
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7522
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7505
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7588
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7605
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7629

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

