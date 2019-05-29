AUD/USD succumbing to gravitational pull below 100 4HR EMA

- AUD/USD trades between a range of 0.6904 and 0.6931.
- Recovering despite risk off market place with a focus on Sino and U.S. trade spat.
- 200 HR SMA supports.
The Aussie has recovered from the trade war-induced lows today as stocks correct higher in the ebbs and flows of today´s markets. The collapse in the trade talks between the US and China has been a source of concern in the markets, but for the Aussie, the RBA around the corner has previously suggested that they could be cutting interest rates as a tool to buoy the economy and is the most keenly awaited event.
AUD net shorts increased
Analysts at Rabobank noted that due to US/China trade tensions and on speculation of a potential June RBA rate cut, Aussie shorts increased as follows ...
Source of the image is from Rabobank
The RBA Governor's speech last week offered markets the strongest guidance yet that "at [the] meeting in two weeks' time, [they] will consider the case for lower interest rates" all on Tuesday.
As a result, Westpac now expects that with "the June cut now almost certain; a second in August; ... a November cut should also proceed". This third cut clearly has implications for our A$ forecasts and expectations. Back in February, when we forecast two rate cuts, we lowered our year-end forecast to 0.68; we have now cut that forecast further to 0.66.
The analysts at Westpac argued.
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD reached the top of descending interim channel at 6940 within a broader bear trend, supported at a key 78.6% Fibo above the six-week downtrend channel resistance line at 0.6894. The price has been supported by bullish daily stochastics so far, and if price breaks higher above the 20 DMA and 23.6% Fibo line as well as the 100 4HR EMA, the 0.70 handle comes into play. Above there, the 15th March double bottoms + 50 DMA/38.2% Fibo (confluence) should make for a tough resistance. If the funda is bullish enough, the price can set a course to the top of broader channel resistance and will be looking to test the 200 DMA thereafter - 7030/50 should be tough resistance. However, a material rejection from here, the 100 4HR EMA, the 0.6744 Jan 2018 low comes back into play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY stays in range below 109.50, fails to capitalize on USD strength
The USD/JPY pair failed to take advantage of the broad USD strength in the first half of the day on Wednesday as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to stay strong against its major rivals.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”
Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA
Gold prices have been holding in positive territory on Wednesday with stocks in decline as global economic data continues to fall in under par while a protracted standoff between China and the U.S. amplifies global growth concerns looking forward.