AUD/USD stuck in range in high 0.71 area, 0.7130s support is key into RBA

- US dollar pressured some more at the start of the week, eyes on Trump's health, RBA.
- US elections and stimulus speculations are also a driver for risk appetite.
- AUD/USD is correlated to performance on Wall Street
AUD/USD has been back mirroring the price action in the S&P 500 in recent sessions, both of which are pressuring a critical resistance.
For AUD, the 0.72 area is holding off the bulls for the time being while a number of crucial factors continue to swirl around the pair like vultures to a vulnerable animal.
First and foremost, there is a growing sense of urgency with respect to the US stimulus in the markets and risk appetite depends on it as we count down to the US Election Day on the 3rd of November.
To throw a spanner in the works, the US president, Donald Trump, contracted COVID-19 but there has been an air of optimism surrounding the US president's potential release, which has just been confirmed:
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
However, there has been no immediate reaction on the stock market, which means it is safe to say that he was either expected to recover or stimulus matters most.
Rekindled hopes of US stimulus have already pushed up stocks around the globe at the start of the week, so now it is more about there being proof in the pudding.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday progress is being made on the government's next coronavirus relief package:
"We're making progress."
Donald Trump also tweeted about a sense of urgency for stimulus:
''OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS," he said in the tweet. "WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!"
Meanwhile, markets await the outcome of the Reserve bank of Australia this week.
''The market consensus may be expecting steady rates from the RBA at tomorrow’s meeting but there is a strong chance that door will be left ajar for a reduction in the cash rate to 0.1% potentially as soon at the November meeting,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
''AUD/USD could find support from a few more fiscal spending surprises,'' the analysts added.
''However, faced with the possibility of a decent safe-haven demand for the USD in Q4 and the likelihood of further RBA policy easing, we expect AUD/USD to be trading modest lower at 0.71 on a 1-month view.''
AUD/USD technical analysis
There is nothing to be done with the price, from a swing trading perspective, while it is consolidated between a range in the 0.71 area:
However, a break of either 0.7200 or 0.7130 to the downside would be compelling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady below 0.7200 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair spent the day confined to a tight range, despite risk-appetite and the dollar’s broad weakness. Market players cautious, anticipating a dovish RBA.
XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920
Gold prices are rising on Monday, and recently the ounce climbed to $1918, reaching the highest level since September 22. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1913, up 0.80% for the day boosted by a decline of the US dollar and amid risk appetite.
USD/JPY pair pressures 105.80 high on risk-on mood
USD/JPY flirted with the 105.80 resistance level, trading nearby. US Treasury yields reached a multi-week high on hopes for US fiscal stimulus, Trump’s health.
Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)
The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?
WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark
WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.