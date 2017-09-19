AUD/USD: stuck around 0.80 the figure awaiting FOMC

AUD/USD: stuck around 0.80 the figure awaiting FOMCBy Ross J Burland
Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.8009, down -0.02% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.8014 and low at 0.8006 as we await the FOMC tonight.
Forex today: traders didn't want to be too long on USD ahead of FOMC
AUD/USD maintained a bullish theme in the overnight session, following the positive sentiment from the RBA minutes and some late NY supply in the dollar that enabled a rally through the psychological 0.80 handle to 0.8019 tops. Metal prices were also a supporting factor, enabling the bulls to meet with the 0.80 once again. The 50 sma on the hourly sticks at 0.7992 was supportive on the dip from 0.8015 early highs, while the 200 sma for the same time frame came in at the resistance 0.8015.
AUD/USD 1-3 month:
"If the RBA remains firmly on hold, as we expect, and the US dollar rises on tighter Fed policy, then AUD/USD could fall to 0.76 by year end," argued analysts at Westpac.
AUD/USD levels
Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that with the upward potential limited, according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the price is unable to advance beyond a marginally bearish 20 SMA, technical indicators are being rejected from their mid-lines.
"The pair would need to extend its advance beyond 0.8030 to be able to regain some upward traction, with scope then to approach the 08100 level, but selling interest will be larger the closer the price gets to this last," Valeria added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.