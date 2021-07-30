AUD/USD struggles to stay above 0.7400 as USD rebounds

AUD/USD pares part of its previous two day’s upside momentum.

The Australian dollar losses against the greenback on mixed economic data.

US Dollar rebounds from the lower levels amid risk-aversion.

AUD/USD pares initial gain and slips into negative territory in the early European trading hours. The pair opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7390, down 0.07% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals recovers from its earlier lower levels to trade near the 92.00 mark.

The buying interest in the US dollar weighs on the risker assets like Aussie.

On the other hand, Aussie loses grounds as investors assessed the impact of extended lockdown in Sydney that began today after a spike to record levels of COVID-19 cases.

Australia’s Q2 Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.7% on a quarterly basis, beating the 0.4% growth in Q1. The Private Sector Credit rose 0.9% in June.

It is worth noting that, S&P Futures were trading at $4,373, down 0.87% for the day.

As for now, traders await the US Personal Spending and Income data, and Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) to trade fresh trading impetus.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7387 Today Daily Change -0.0007 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 0.7394 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7424 Daily SMA50 0.7563 Daily SMA100 0.7639 Daily SMA200 0.7598 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7415 Previous Daily Low 0.7358 Previous Weekly High 0.7417 Previous Weekly Low 0.7288 Previous Monthly High 0.7794 Previous Monthly Low 0.7477 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7393 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.738 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7364 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7333 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7307 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.742 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7446 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7477







