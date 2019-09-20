AUD/USD struggles to stay above 0.68 as attention stays on US-China trade talks

- Uninspiring labour market data weighed on the AUD on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways below 98.50 today.
- Focus remains on US-China trade talks ahead of the weekend.
The AUD/USD pair closed the day with a loss of more than 30 pips on Thursday pressured by the uninspiring labour market data from Australia. Although the pair staged a technical correction earlier today, it seems to be struggling to hold above the 0.68 handle. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 0.6794.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday reported that the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.3% in August expected. More worryingly the number of full-time workers decreased by 15,500 following July's 32,000 increase to weigh on the AUD.
USD turns quiet after FOMC meeting
On the other hand, following the sharp fluctuations witnessed on Wednesday caused by the reaction to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcements and FOMC Chairman Powell's remarks on the outlook, the US Dollar Index seems to have gone into a consolidation phase below 98.50 in the second half of the week. As of writing, the index was virtually unchanged on the day. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and markets will remain focused on the headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute.
Earlier today, Chinese Energy Administration said that China could import a large amount of oil and gas from the US if there was no trade war, which is seen as a positive development ahead of the high-level talks in October.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6794
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6791
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6805
|Daily SMA50
|0.6843
|Daily SMA100
|0.6896
|Daily SMA200
|0.7006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6833
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6779
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6837
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6877
EUR/USD looking for a new direction amid contradicting reports about trade talks
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, within familiar ranges. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany is mulling green fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD dips below 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is dipping below 1.25, off the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit.
USD/JPY Forecast: A breakout of 108.50 should put the 109.30 area on the radar
The USD/JPY is seeing some corrective downside after recent tops and failure at the 108.50 region, which continues to cap occasional bullish attempts for the time being.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.