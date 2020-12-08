AUD/USD struggles to stage a decisive rebound above 0.7400

- AUD/USD is trading modestly above 0.7400 on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index stays below 91.00 ahead of mid-tier US data.
- Data from Australia showed House Prices in Q3 rose more than expected.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to 0.7372 on Monday but erased a majority of its daily losses to close above 0.7400. On Tuesday, the pair is staying in a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.05% on the day at 0.7417.
AUD fails to capitalize on upbeat data
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed the House Price Index in the third quarter increased by 0.8% and beat the market expectation for a decline of 1%. Additionally, the National Australi Bank's Business Confidence Index improved sharply to 12 in November from 3 in October but failed to provide a boost to the AUD.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains near 90.90 on Tuesday as investors remain cautious while waiting for fresh developments surrounding the EU-UK trade talks. Reflecting the sour market mood, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.5% on the day.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs data for the third quarter. Meanwhile, market participants will keep a close eye on Wall Street's performance. A sharp decline in US stocks could trigger a flight to safety and help the greenback gather further strength.
On Wednesday, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index will be the only data featured in the Australian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7416
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.7422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7337
|Daily SMA50
|0.7219
|Daily SMA100
|0.7212
|Daily SMA200
|0.6882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7478
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.745
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.737
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7477
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.