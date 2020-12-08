AUD/USD struggles to stage a decisive rebound above 0.7400

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is trading modestly above 0.7400 on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index stays below 91.00 ahead of mid-tier US data.
  • Data from Australia showed House Prices in Q3 rose more than expected.

The AUD/USD pair dropped to 0.7372 on Monday but erased a majority of its daily losses to close above 0.7400. On Tuesday, the pair is staying in a consolidation phase and was last seen losing 0.05% on the day at 0.7417.

AUD fails to capitalize on upbeat data

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed the House Price Index in the third quarter increased by 0.8% and beat the market expectation for a decline of 1%. Additionally, the National Australi Bank's Business Confidence Index improved sharply to 12 in November from 3 in October but failed to provide a boost to the AUD.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains near 90.90 on Tuesday as investors remain cautious while waiting for fresh developments surrounding the EU-UK trade talks. Reflecting the sour market mood, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.5% on the day.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs data for the third quarter. Meanwhile, market participants will keep a close eye on Wall Street's performance. A sharp decline in US stocks could trigger a flight to safety and help the greenback gather further strength.

On Wednesday, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index will be the only data featured in the Australian economic docket. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7416
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.7422
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7337
Daily SMA50 0.7219
Daily SMA100 0.7212
Daily SMA200 0.6882
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7478
Previous Daily Low 0.7372
Previous Weekly High 0.745
Previous Weekly Low 0.7338
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7412
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7438
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.737
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7263
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7477
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7531
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7584

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

