AUD/USD struggles to make a convincing rebound, trades in red near 0.7560

- AUD/USD is posting losses for the third straight day.
- Upbeat data from Australia failed to help AUD find demand.
- US Dollar Index clings to small gains above 90.00 ahead of US data.
The AUD/USD pair closed the first day of the week modestly lower and stretched lower on Tuesday. Although the pair was able to pull away from the daily low it set at 0.7530, it remains in the negative territory. As of writing, AUD/USD was down 0.35% at 0.7558.
USD struggles to preserve its strength
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Retail Sales in November increased by 7% on a monthly basis. This reading came in much higher than October's growth of 1.4% but failed to provide a boost to the AUD.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is staying calm after fluctuating in a wide range on Monday. At the start of the week, safe-haven flows dominated financial markets amid renewed coronavirus fears and helped greenback outperform its rivals. With the US stimulus deal allowing investors to remain optimistic, however, the USD lost its attractiveness and the DXY pared its gains.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, Existing Home Sales and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, Private Sector Credit and Trade Balance data will be featured in the Australian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7559
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.7583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7465
|Daily SMA50
|0.7294
|Daily SMA100
|0.7252
|Daily SMA200
|0.6936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7461
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.