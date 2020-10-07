AUD/USD struggles to keep recovery moves above 0.7100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD fades upside momentum after recovering nearly half of Tuesday’s losses till 0.7152.
  • US President Donald Trump’s support measures help renew risk sentiment, FOMC minutes struck upbeat tone but policymakers expected stimulus.
  • EU tariffs on China, Taiwan and Indonesia renew trade war fears, virus woes remain on the table.
  • US Vice-Presidential Debate, China’s return will be eyed amid a light calendar in Asia.

AUD/USD consolidates the latest recovery moves around 0.7140 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. Having lost over 80-pips on Tuesday, the quote managed to bounce off 0.7095 to 0.7152 the previous day. US President Trump’s stimulus efforts and the FOMC minutes could be cited as the main positive catalyst behind the rebound while the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and fears of fresh trade war probe the optimists. Also, downbeat Australian data offered an additional challenge to the bulls.

Trump’s offers fail to convince optimists…

Having earlier called off over $2.0 trillion of stimulus talks, Trump took on twitter to announce spending on pay-check protection ($135bn), airlines ($25bn) and a standalone bill of $1200 stimulus checks for individuals. While the move offered immediate relief to markets, traders remain less hopeful for any actual help, even if the aid package crosses the Senate, before 2021. While citing this, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said, “Democrats are unlikely to play ball after saying they favor a comprehensive package over a piecemeal approach. The baseline scenario of no new stimulus ahead of the 3 November election is playing out. The question is: will there be any stimulus implemented before the new president’s inauguration on 20 January?”

On the other hand, minutes of the latest Fed meeting suggest the policymakers stayed optimistic but expected the stimulus for the economic recovery.

Also probing the risk-takers were the fears of the rising COVID-19 numbers in the US and Europe, coupled with the European Union’s steel tariff on China, Australia’s largest customer.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street reversed the previous day’s losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also gained 4.3 basis points to 0.783% by the end of Wednesday’s North American session.

Australia’s AiG Performance of Services Index weakened from 42.5 to 36.2 in September and offered an additional barrier to the AUD/USD buyers.

Moving on, Chinese players will be back after a one-week holiday and hence their reaction to the latest market events will be important to follow. Also, the faceoff between the Vice President nominees of Trump and Joe Biden will be the key to observe.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD buyers may remain cautious unless witnessing a daily close beyond 50-day SMA, currently around 0.7205.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7138
Today Daily Change 38 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.54%
Today daily open 0.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7193
Daily SMA50 0.7207
Daily SMA100 0.7053
Daily SMA200 0.678
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7209
Previous Daily Low 0.71
Previous Weekly High 0.721
Previous Weekly Low 0.7028
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7141
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7167
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7064
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7027
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6954
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7173
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7246
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7283

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

