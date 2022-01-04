AUD/USD struggles to keep recovery beyond 0.7200, US ADP, FOMC Minutes eyed

- AUD/USD grinds higher after positing the biggest daily gains in two weeks, also bouncing off fortnight low.
- Virus infections increase but WHO finds another evidence of less severity, gold prices, Aussie PMIs helped bulls to take chance.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI, JOLTS Job Openings came in softer, inflation expectations eased too.
- US ADP Employment Change, FOMC Minutes will be the key.
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7200, around 0.7235 by the early Wednesday morning in Asia while fading the previous day’s corrective pullback. The Aussie pair cheered cautious optimism in the markets, as well as upbeat data at home and softer US figures to consolidate Monday’s heavy losses.
Among the positives were the comments from World Health Organization (WHO) official that again tried to placate fears over the South African covid variant, Omicron. "We are seeing more and more studies pointing out that Omicron is infecting the upper part of the body. Unlike other ones, the lungs who would be causing severe pneumonia," WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud told Geneva-based journalists per Reuters.
On the same line was the zero infections in West Australia for the first time in nearly a week. However, Aussie national count refreshed record top infection with close to 53,000 cases a day.
It’s worth noting that a jump in the global vaccinations also keeps policymakers hopeful of overcoming the pandemic, which in turn favored the riskier assets like gold, equities and AUD/USD.
That said, gold rose 0.74% to $1,814 while Wall Street benchmarks also tried to remain positive even as Nasdaq dropped 1.3% and S&P 500 stepped back from record top. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed a six-week high before easing to 1.65% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Talking about data, Australia’s Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI surged to 57.7 in December versus the earlier forecast of 57.4. For the US, the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest in 11 months in December, 58.7 versus 60.0 forecast and 61.1 prior, whereas November’s JOLTS Jobs Openings came in lower than the upwardly revised previous reading of 11.091M to 10.562M.
Also, the US inflation expectations, as per 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) eased from a six-week high to 2.57% at the latest, which in turn tamed Fed rate-hike chatters and helped AUD/USD to rebound. Additionally probing the Fed hawks were comments from Minneapolis Fed President and 2022 voting FOMC member Neil Kashkari, who said on Monday that he now sees two rate hikes in 2022, versus the money market bets of three rate lifts.
Alternatively, cautious sentiment ahead of this week’s key data docket from the US and steadily rising covid cases join the news of a new virus variant that spreads faster than Omicron challenging the market sentiment and AUD/USD prices.
For the day, AUD/USD traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts ahead of the US ADP Employment Change for December and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. While the anticipated easing in the ADP may help the Aussie pair to keep the latest rebound, the hawkish tone of the policymakers in the FOMC Minutes will be enough to keep the quote weak.
Read: US ADP December Preview: Suddenly its inflation, not jobs
Technical analysis
The AUD/USD pair’s failure to keep the bounce off 100-SMA joins bearish MACD signals and RSI retreat to favor sellers. However, confirmation of the monthly rising wedge and a downside break of 200-SMA becomes necessary for the bears to take an entry, which in turn highlights the 0.7170 level as the key support.
Alternatively, further advances may aim for 0.7250 but a six-week-old horizontal area restricts short-term upside around 0.7280. Adding to the upside filter is the stated wedge’s upper line near 0.7285.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7237
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70%
|Today daily open
|0.7187
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7186
|Daily SMA50
|0.7253
|Daily SMA100
|0.7287
|Daily SMA200
|0.7443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7278
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7183
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7204
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7219
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7242
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7344
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
