AUD/USD struggles to keep 0.7700 as bulls step back from two-week top

- AUD/USD licks its wounds after the first negative daily performance in previous four.
- Risks dwindle following downbeat US CPI, Fed Chair Powell’s cautious remarks.
- US stimulus hopes, vaccinations battle bears amid a lack of major positives.
- Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, Biden-Xi call and US covid relief package news will be the key.
AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.7720, despite the latest bounce off the previous day’s low, during the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The quote dropped for the first time in the last four days amid risk-off mood and downbeat data from China. The latest inactivity in trading could stretch as the economic calendar has little to offer due to Beijing’s one-week-long Lunar New Year holidays.
Risks recede but don’t disappoint…
While extending the Asian session’s weakness, due to China’s inflation data and Melbourne’s coronavirus (COVID-19) woes, AUD/USD stayed heavy on Wednesday after weaker than expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) details for January and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s downbeat remarks.
China and the US are on the same line, at least on the latest CPI data, as both of them marks weaker than market consensus figures during January. China’s fallout in inflation also includes the factory-gate data, the Producers Price Index (PPI) while joining the latest slew of economics suggesting weakness in the world’s largest industrial player and Australia’s biggest customer. On the other hand, the US inflation details were also dismal with a major component, services, marking a heavy fall.
Further, Fed Chair Powell warned to not be too optimistic over the US employment data and rekindled readiness to keep the monetary policy easy.
Elsewhere, Melbourne’s virus fears are getting stronger amid unconfirmed chatters of mass infections after the initial two cases of covid strain.
It’s worth mentioning that Australia’s upbeat Westpac Consumer Confidence fails to amuse the AUD/USD bulls while joining hands with the global rush in vaccinations and progressing talks over US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus.
Looking forward, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for February, likely to remain unchanged at 3.4%, could offer immediate direction to the AUD/USD pair amid an expectedly dull day due to holidays in China and Japan. However, risk catalysts could keep the driver’s seat wherein the first phone call between US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Xinping around Wednesday evening, as per Bloomberg, will also be the key.
Technical analysis
Having reversed from a downward sloping trend line from January 06, currently around 0.7755, AUD/USD sellers eye 21-day SMA level of 0.7693. However, bulls won’t accept defeat unless the quote refreshes monthly low.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7721
|Today Daily Change
|-16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.7737
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7693
|Daily SMA50
|0.7635
|Daily SMA100
|0.7412
|Daily SMA200
|0.7201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7742
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7675
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7666
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7797
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losing bullish strength, but steady above 0.7700
The pair got trapped between the broad dollar’s weakness and the poor performance of Wall Street, ranging above 0.7700. Consumer Inflation expectations coming next.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
XAU/USD erases post-soft US CPI data rally to trade back around $1840
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) saw a pick-up in volatility in wake of a softer than anticipated US Consumer Price Inflation reading; in the immediate aftermath of the data, XAU/USD rallied from around $1840 to hit highs around $1855, which happened also to coincide with resistance in the form of the 200DMA.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): Bargain hunters remain hopeful whilst above $30
Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) reversed the intraday rebound and fell nearly 2% in the post-market trading on Tuesday, closing below $33.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.