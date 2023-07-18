AUD/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above 0.6800 amid US Dollar rebound

- AUD/USD snaps three-day downtrend despite struggling to pick-up bids of late.
- Updates from the key US banks, China allow markets to remain hopeful.
- Strong US Core Retail Sales help US Dollar Index to rebound from 15-month low.
- RBA Minutes failed to inspire Aussie bulls, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6800, close to 0.6815 during the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, as market players remain optimistic amid receding fears of higher rates and the upbeat performance of the US banks. Also keeping the Aussie pair firmer could be the reassessment of the previous day’s monetary policy meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as well as headlines surrounding Australia’s biggest customer, namely China.
Market sentiment improves on the positive performance of the US banks, as well as the risk-positive headlines surrounding China, which in turn allowed the Wall Street benchmarks to refresh the yearly top. It’s worth noting, however, that the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured around 3.78% while the two-year counterpart edges higher near 4.76% at the latest.
With this, the share prices of the top-tier US banks like Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Bank of New York Mellon Corp rallied on Tuesday on news that higher interest rates had helped boost profits in the second quarter, shared via Reuters. “Signs of a revival in investment banking, which has been in the doldrums as higher rates and economic uncertainty put a damper on deals and trading, also drove share gains,” said the news.
Talking about China, Washington’s efforts to re-establish ties with Beijing, via multiple diplomatic visits one after the other, join the dragon nation’s rejection of economic fears and hopes of witnessing a 5.0% growth rate in 2023 to underpin optimism about the world’s biggest industrial player. It should be noted that China’s easy prints of the second-quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) flagged economic fears about the second-largest economy and prod the AUD/USD buyers previously.
Talking about the RBA Minutes, the latest statement stated that the board agreed some further tightening may be required,” adding that “they would reconsider at the August meeting.
On the other hand, US Retail Sales growth for June came in as 0.2% MoM versus 0.5% expected and prior (revised). However, the Retail Sales Control Group marked 0.6% growth versus market forecasts of -0.3% and 0.3% previous readings. It should be noted that the US Industrial Production reprinted -0.5% for June compared to analysts’ estimations of 0.0%.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks rallied but the US Treasury bond yields edged lower while the US Dollar Index (DXY) initially dropped to a fresh 15-month low before bouncing off 99.56 level, around 99.95 by the press time.
Moving on, the second-tier data from Australia and the US may entertain the AUD/USD pair traders but major attention should be given to the risk catalysts for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Despite bouncing off multiple tops marked since early April, surrounding 0.6780-85, the AUD/USD is not out of the woods unless crossing the double tops near the 0.6900 round figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6819
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6714
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6686
|Daily SMA200
|0.6708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6788
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6785
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above 0.6800 amid US Dollar rebound
AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6800, close to 0.6815 during early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, as market players remain optimistic amid receding fears of higher rates and upbeat performance of the US banks.
EUR/USD loses steam, holds above 1.1200 Premium
The EUR/USD pair retreated from a fresh multi-month high of 1.1275, but broad US Dollar weakness maintained it above the 1.1200 mark. Upbeat top-tier banks’ earnings reports pushed the high-yielding Euro higher.
Gold buyers approach $2,000 on firmer sentiment, downbeat yields
Gold grinds near the highest level since early June after rising the most in a week, making rounds to $1,978. The precious metal benefits from the upbeat market sentiment, as well as the United States Treasury bond yields, while ignoring the latest rebound in the US Dollar.
US Congressman Ritchie Torres calls out SEC Chair Gary Gensler over crypto assault, cites Ripple's victory
US Congressman Ritchie Torres has urged the SEC and chair to stop its unwarranted attack on crypto. The Congressman cited recent win by Ripple Labs, asking Gensler to come to terms with the clarity achieved in the ruling.
China: Confidence issues
The economic rebound that has followed the abandonment of the zero-Covid policy is quickly losing momentum. Domestic demand is held back by a significant fall in consumer and investor confidence, and export momentum is stalling.