AUD/USD struggles to justify Monday’s Doji ahead of RBA minutes

- AUD/USD looks for direction ahead of the key catalyst.
- Phase-one optimism, upbeat data from China, USD weakness stopped the extension of Friday’s losses at the week’s start.
- RBA minutes will be watched closely for clues relating to further rate cuts in 2020.
AUD/USD trades near 0.6880 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair manages to avoid losses on the previous day as broad US Dollar (USD) weakness joined welcome data from China and phase-one euphoria.
Downbeat figures of the United States (US) NY Empire State Manufacturing Index mainly dragged the greenback downwards on Monday. Adding to the benefits for the pair were China’s strong figures of Industrial Production and Retail Sales. Further, positive sentiment surrounding the US-China trade relations also contributed to limit further losses by the pair.
On the contrary, the Australian government’s downward revision to budget surplus in the mid-year economic forecast suggests weaker growth and slower wages relative to the April budget. As a result, traders remain on the back foot ahead of Thursday’s key employment numbers for November.
Risk tone has been upbeat after the recently agreed trade deal between the US and China. The US 10-year treasury yields surge to 1.87% at the end of Monday’s trading.
For the time being, minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting will be the key to watch. The recent weakening of the Australian economics might not be revealed from the minute statement but markets will seek clues of further rate cuts.
It should also be noted that there prevails less clarity about how the US and China would go along on the trade path. The same questions the pair’s strength and exert downside pressure. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) conveys that the Chinese business and former trade officials are wary of getting carried away from the phase-one success.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking 0.6865/60 support confluence, including 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), traders may again aim to clear November highs surrounding 0.6930. In support of this, Monday’s Doji candlestick formation on the daily chart (D1) favors the U-turn of Friday’s declines and further upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6883
|Today Daily Change
|14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.6869
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6819
|Daily SMA50
|0.6825
|Daily SMA100
|0.6806
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6939
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6863
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6939
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.68
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to justify Monday’s Doji ahead of RBA minutes
AUD/USD trades near 0.6880 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair manages to avoid losses on the previous day as broad US Dollar (USD) weakness joined welcome data from China and phase-one euphoria.
USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum
Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.
The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations
Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.
XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance
The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum
Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.