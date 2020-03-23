AUD/USD struggles to hold above 0.5800 ahead of PMI data

By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index clings to small gains above 102.
  • Fed looks to reassure markets by announcing open-ended QE.
  • Commonwealth Bank's Manufacturing PMI is expected to fall to 50.

After slumping to 0.5720 area during the European trading hours, the AUD/USD pair gained traction and advanced to a daily high of 0.5842 boosted by the strong selling pressure surrounding the greenback. However, the dismal market mood made it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.5792, down 0.1% on a daily basis.

USD valuation drives pair's action

In the early American session, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below the 102 handle after the Federal Reserve announced that it launched an open-ended quantitative easing program to confront disruptions to the economic activity.

Commenting on this development, “the Fed is doing its best to kill the USD, but we are not convinced that it will work (yet)," Norde analysts said. "Once economies open up post the Corona-crisis, the USD will get hammered, but that is still not something to discuss for the next weeks.”

However, with the US Senate Republicans' coronavirus bill failing to get enough votes to clear the first procedural hurdle, the risk-aversion took control of the market action and allowed the USD to start erasing its losses. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.55% on the day at 102.50.

On Tuesday, the Commonwealth Bank's Manufacturing, Composite and Business PMI figures from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Markets expect the Manufacturing PMI reading to fall to 50 in March's preliminary reading.

Later in the day, the Markit Manufacturing PMI and the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be featured in the US economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5796
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.5785
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6364
Daily SMA50 0.6603
Daily SMA100 0.6736
Daily SMA200 0.6793
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5986
Previous Daily Low 0.5662
Previous Weekly High 0.6307
Previous Weekly Low 0.5509
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5862
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5786
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5636
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5487
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5312
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.596
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6136
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6285

 

 

