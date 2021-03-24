AUD/USD struggles to gather momentum, continues to fluctuate above 0.7600

- AUD/USD remains on track to close the day little changed.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains around 92.50.
- RBA's Debelle says a rate hike is unlikely until 2024.
The AUD/USD pair fell to its lowest level in more than a month at 0.7584 on Wednesday but managed to erase its daily losses in the second half of the day. After rising to 0.7630 area and turning positive on the day, however, the pair failed to preserve its recovery momentum and was last seen posting small daily losses at 0.7614.
Rising US T-bond yields support USD on Wednesday
The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of AUD/USD mid-week. During the Asian trading hours, the risk-averse market environment provided a boost to the greenback and weighed on the pair. Although the improving market mood allowed the pair to stage a rebound, the broad-based USD strength capped the upside.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the US Dollar Index (DXY) gained traction with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day following a two-day slump. Currently, the DXY is up 18% on the day at 92.50.
Earlier in the day, Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said that they will not raise the policy rate until they see inflation sustainably back in the 2-3% range and added that this is not expected to happen until 2024.
On the other hand, the US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders in February declined by 1.1%, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 0.8%.
On Thursday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' final estimate of the fourth-quarter GDP growth data and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7614
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7756
|Daily SMA50
|0.7739
|Daily SMA100
|0.7609
|Daily SMA200
|0.7363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7609
|Previous Weekly High
|0.785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.742
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
