AUD/USD struggles to find direction, trades flat near 0.7130

- AUD/USD is staying directionless for the second straight day.
- US Dollar Index is posting modest gains near 93.00.
- Focus shifts to mid-tier data from the US and RBA commentary.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower toward 0.7100 during the Asian trading hours but pared its losses to trade flat near 0.7130 ahead of the American session.
USD starts new week on firm footing
The broad-based USD strength at the start of the week caused the pair to lose its traction. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by the sharp decline seen in some European equity indexes and the S&P 500 futures, seems to be helping the greenback outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index is currently gaining 0.22% on a daily basis at 92.95.
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the country posted a larger-than-expected trade surplus but had little to no impact on the AUD's valuation against its peers.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index and September New Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket on Monday.
During the Asian session on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle and Assistant Governor Michele Bullock will be delivering speeches. Investors expect the RBA to opt out for a rate cut in November and any comments confirming that decision could weigh on the AUD.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7135
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.7139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7137
|Daily SMA50
|0.7199
|Daily SMA100
|0.7107
|Daily SMA200
|0.6794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7159
|Previous Daily Low
|0.71
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.702
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7224
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.