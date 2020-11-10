AUD/USD struggles to find direction, moves sideways below 0.7300

- AUD/USD is trading in a tight range on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index is staying below 93.00 ahead of American session.
- Data from Australia showed improvement in Business Confidence.
The AUD/USD pair climbed to its highest level since mid-September at 0.7341 on Monday but erased a large portion of its gains to close below 0.7300. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers on Tuesday, the pair is moving sideways around 0.7280.
DXY steadies below 93.00
On Monday, the risk rally that was triggered after Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective helped the AUD gather strength. However, surging US Treasury bond yields in the second half of the day provided a boost to the greenback and made it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence improved to 5 in October from -4 in September but was largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was virtually unchanged on the day at 92.87.
The only data featured in the US economic docket will be the NFIB Business Optimism Index on Tuesday. Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street's performance. After surging to a new all-time high at the opening bell on Monday, the S&P 500 Index closed more than 1% higher. However, the S&P 500 futures are posting modest daily losses at the moment, suggesting that US stocks could go into a consolidation phase.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7283
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7127
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7133
|Daily SMA200
|0.6814
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7266
|Previous Weekly High
|0.729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7252
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7326
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is falling after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover
Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.