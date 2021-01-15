- AUD/USD trades flat following the US President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus speech.
- Aussie's muted reaction suggests the stimulus announcement was in line with expectations.
- The pair remains at the mercy of action in the US bond yields.
AUD/USD is trading in a sideways manner near 0.7773 at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Thursday's 0.60% rise to 0.7778.
The US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled the much-anticipated coronavirus stimulus plan early today, comprising $2,000 in stimulus cheques to Americans, social equity, infrastructure spending, and state and local government funding, and a potential minimum wage of $15 per hour.
However, Biden refrained from confirming the stimulus program's size, which according to media reports released Thursday, is $1.9 trillion.
Biden's stimulus talk has so far failed to elicit a reaction from AUD/USD and other currency pairs. The stimulus announcement was in line with the expectations built in the market place over the past week or so. That explains AUD/USD's dull reaction.
The US bonds, too, are seeing little action, with the 10-year yield marginally weaker at 1.107%. The pair will likely face selling pressure if the yield ticks higher. The benchmark yield rose from 0.90% to 1.18% in the six days to Jan. 11, putting a bid under the greenback.
That said, the odds of yields witnessing a big move higher look weak, as Federal Reserve's President Jerome Powell downplayed the risk of higher inflation and the need for QE taper on Thursday.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7773
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7676
|Daily SMA50
|0.7501
|Daily SMA100
|0.7341
|Daily SMA200
|0.7085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7728
|Previous Weekly High
|0.782
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7642
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7758
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7743
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7898
