AUD/USD trades flat following the US President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus speech.

Aussie's muted reaction suggests the stimulus announcement was in line with expectations.

The pair remains at the mercy of action in the US bond yields.

AUD/USD is trading in a sideways manner near 0.7773 at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Thursday's 0.60% rise to 0.7778.

The US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled the much-anticipated coronavirus stimulus plan early today, comprising $2,000 in stimulus cheques to Americans, social equity, infrastructure spending, and state and local government funding, and a potential minimum wage of $15 per hour.

However, Biden refrained from confirming the stimulus program's size, which according to media reports released Thursday, is $1.9 trillion.

Biden's stimulus talk has so far failed to elicit a reaction from AUD/USD and other currency pairs. The stimulus announcement was in line with the expectations built in the market place over the past week or so. That explains AUD/USD's dull reaction.

The US bonds, too, are seeing little action, with the 10-year yield marginally weaker at 1.107%. The pair will likely face selling pressure if the yield ticks higher. The benchmark yield rose from 0.90% to 1.18% in the six days to Jan. 11, putting a bid under the greenback.

That said, the odds of yields witnessing a big move higher look weak, as Federal Reserve's President Jerome Powell downplayed the risk of higher inflation and the need for QE taper on Thursday.

Technical levels