AUD/USD struggles to extend rebound beyond 0.7350

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD looks to end the day modestly higher.
  • US Dollar Index continues to move sideways above 93.00.
  • Focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from Australia. 

The AUD/USD pair reached a daily high of 0.7357 during the American trading hours on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 0.7347.

DXY remains on track to close above 93.00

Although AUD/USD remains on track to end the day in the positive territory, the unabated USD strength suggests that the pair could continue to have a tough time pushing higher in the near term. Supported by a more-than-1% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.12% on the day at 93.08.

Earlier in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Unit Labor Costs in the US rose by 1% in the second quarter. This reading followed a 2.8% decline in the first quarter but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

On Wednesday, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index data for August will be featured in the Australian economic docket.

On the other hand, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) repor from the US will be watched closely in the American session. Investors expect the Core CPI to edge lower to 4.3% in July from 4.5% and a stronger than expected reading is likely to provide a boost to the USD and vice versa.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7346
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.7333
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7381
Daily SMA50 0.7511
Daily SMA100 0.7612
Daily SMA200 0.7608
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7365
Previous Daily Low 0.7327
Previous Weekly High 0.7427
Previous Weekly Low 0.7328
Previous Monthly High 0.7599
Previous Monthly Low 0.7288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7342
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.735
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7318
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7304
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.728
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7356
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.738
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7394

 

 

