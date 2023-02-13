AUD/USD struggles to extend gains above 0.6970 ahead of US Inflation and RBA Lowe’s speech

- AUD/USD is facing soft barricades around 0.6970 ahead of the US Inflation data.
- A surprise rise in the US CPI figure could dampen the market mood
- RBA Lowe’s speech will guide about the likely monetary policy action in March.
The AUD/USD pair showed a firm recovery in Monday’s trading session as investors ignored the consequences of a surprise upside in the United States inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions amid airborne threats to the US. The Aussie is struggling to extend gains above 0.6970 in the early Asian session, however, the upside looks favored considering the strength in the recovery movement.
The US Dollar index (DXY) was heavily offered by the market participants and surrendered the critical support of 103.00. The USD Index is facing hurdles in reclaiming the 103.00 resistance as the market mood is quite cheerful. S&P500 futures recovered dramatically and displayed strong gains, conveying that investors have digested the uncertainty ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. An improvement in the risk appetite of investors strengthened the risk-sensitive currencies.
After printing a fresh monthly high, the return generated on US Treasury bonds dropped firmly. The 10-year US Treasury yields slipped firmly to near 3.70%.
No doubt, the risk-perceived assets have shown resilience ahead of the US inflation data. However, the recovery move could be faded as a rebound in the inflationary pressures after recognizing a downside trend could dampen the market sentiment.
According to analysts from ING, core inflation is to rise to 0.4% MoM. A 0.4% MoM core CPI print (or possibly even 0.5%) would give the Federal Reserve (Fed) near-term ammunition to argue for a May rate hike. Nonetheless, we think that shelter and cars will contribute to inflation slowing sharply from a mid-second quarter, with weakening corporate pricing power also contributing to getting inflation down to 2% by year-end.”
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar is likely to dance to the outcome of the speech from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The speech from RBA’s Lowe will provide cues about the likely monetary policy action in March.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6966
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|0.6919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7001
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.6684
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.696
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6909
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6929
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to extend gains above 0.6970 ahead of US Inflation and RBA Lowe’s speech
The AUD/USD pair showed a firm recovery in Monday’s trading session as investors ignored the consequences of a surprise upside in the United States inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions amid airborne threats to the US.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700 as traders brace for EU Q4 GDP, US inflation
EUR/USD holds onto the week-start gains from the five-week low around 1.0725-30 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The major currency pair benefited from the improvement in market sentiment, as well as the broad Euro gains.
Gold: XAU/USD bears comply with symmetrical triangle
Gold price was choppy in New York but decisively bearish as per the technicals and failures to rally even on US Dollar weakness as the session got going around the London fix and Wall Street's cash open.
Decentraland: 15% decline as sell signals collide
Decentraland price could be on the brink of a much steeper downtrend. After a 2X rally in the winter, an additional 30% decline from today's price would be relatively reasonable.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.