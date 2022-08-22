- AUD/USD catches fresh bids on Monday and snaps a five-day losing streak to a multi-week low.
- The PBoC's move to lower benchmark rates offers support to the China-proxy Australian dollar.
- Recession fears, sustained USD buying interest should cap gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
The AUD/USD pair kicks off the new week on a positive note and snaps a five-day losing streak to a nearly one-month low touched on Friday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early European session, albeit struggles to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the 0.6900 round-figure mark.
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) lowered its benchmark rates for a second consecutive week in a bid to support a slowing economy. This, in turn, offers some support to the China-proxy Australian dollar and prompts some short-covering around the AUD/USD pair. That said, sustained US dollar buying might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the major and keep a lid on any meaningful upside, at least for the time being.
The greenback prolongs its one-and-half-week strong upward trajectory and climbs to the highest level since mid-July amid hawkish Fed expectations. The recent comments by several Fed officials suggested that the US central bank will stick to its policy tightening path. This, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, continues to underpin the safe-haven buck and should act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive aussie.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent sharp pullback from a two-month high has run its course and positioning for any further gains. In the absence of any major market-moving US economic releases on Monday, the AUD/USD pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Traders would further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6898
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6869
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6982
|Daily SMA50
|0.6919
|Daily SMA100
|0.7057
|Daily SMA200
|0.7142
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6923
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7129
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6858
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6883
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6818
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below parity as dollar gathers strength Premium
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below the all-important parity level during the European trading hours on Monday. As safe-haven flows dominate the markets at the beginning of the week, the greenback continues to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
GBP/USD touches fresh multi-week lows below 1.1800
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since mid-July below 1.1800. The unabated dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs heavily on the pair ahead of Chicago Fed's National Activity Index.
Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins
Gold price remains under intense selling pressure at the start of the week, extending the previous week’s bearish momentum into the sixth straight day. The relentless demand for the safe-haven US dollar could be linked as the main underlying factor behind the latest sell-off in the bright metal.
Crypto markets scramble for recovery before the next crash
Bitcoin price saw a massive sell-off over the last four days and has been trying to consolidate and recover since then. Some altcoins have been much better at recovery than Ethereum and Ripple. Regardless, a recovery rally seems plausible for the crypto markets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!